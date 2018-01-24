Pasil fire victims ask City Hall for building materials

Though the displaced fire victims of Sitio Lawis, Barangay Pasil, are grateful for the donations, they are now asking the Cebu City government to provide them with the materials to rebuild their homes.

“Their services were okay, and I don’t have any complaints when it comes to their donations because they have given so many donations like canned goods, rice, water dispenser and many more,” fire victim Edil Flores said.

About 27 families who stayed at the Don Bosco Youth and Training Center were given by the school until January 28 to move out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The evacuees were also told by officials of the Pasil Elementary School to vacate one of the buildings since it will be used by the night school students.

Pasil Barangay Chairman Julius Guioguio said he and the barangay council are trying to figure out what to do with the families, some of whom are staying at the barangay sports center across the school.

He also said groups like the Taoist Temple, Cebu Rotary Club, Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino and Cebu City Hall’s Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) extended relief assistance.

But Guioguio said he doesn’t know when the city government will provide the building materials.

“The city government gave cash and maybe this time they will give actual materials. For now, donations keep on coming,” he said in Cebuano.

One fire victim, 84-year-old Crisanta Gabutero, told reporters that they don’t have a shortage of food, clothing or materials.

But she wished that the city government provide them building materials soon so they can rebuild their burnt homes.

“There were so many donations that others like water, clothes and food were not opened or used yet,” Gabutero told reporters.