LTFRB suspends franchise of van involved in Alegria accident

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) meted a 30-day suspension of the franchise covering the Toyota Grandia van which crashed into a mahogany tree in Alegria town last Saturday, killing seven persons starting Tuesday.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News yesterday, LTFRB-7 regional director Ahmed Cuizon said Inner J Tourist Transport, owner of the franchise, will also be invited for a public hearing on January 31 to explain why no disciplinary action should be imposed after the van driver fell asleep during the trip.

Cuizon said he already issued a show-cause order to the operator last January 22 for him to submit a written explanation on or before January 26, Friday, as to why they should not be meted any “disciplinary action, suspension or cancellation of certificate of public inconvenience.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The LTFRB also ordered Inner J Tourist Transport to present a current drug test result of the driver Gilbert dela Cruz, and the most recent motor-vehicle inspection report and road worthiness of all the tourist vehicles under this franchise from the Land Transportation Office-7 (LTO-7), police report and insurance policy within five days from Tuesday.

The operator/owner of the van Joseph Pangatungan has three franchises. The franchise covering the van also has another vehicle under it. Both vehicles are suspended from making trips.

“Since the van involved is under one franchise that has two units, the other (unaffected) unit is also suspended. We have already suspended its franchise which took effect on January 23,” Cuizon added.

Records from LTFRB-7 showed that Inner J Tourist Transport, which is based in Lapu-Lapu City, has five vans covered by three franchises.

“Let’s also hear the side of the operator of the van. We expect the operator to come here and present the necessary documents that we asked of them” said Cuizon.

Pangatungan, a resident of Sitio Looc, Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City and dela Cruz must present themselves during the hearing, Cuizon said.

In an earlier interview, newly installed Department of Tourism-7 (DOT-7) regional director Shalimar Tamano confirmed that the van was not accredited by their department, prompting tourist groups in Cebu to urge tourists to scrutinize tourist transport providers and their drivers, before booking them.

Dela Cruz, Pangatungan, Inner J Tourist Transport representatives and investigators from the Alegria Police Station are also requested to present themselves before the Provincial Board (PB) on Monday.

The PB has opened a legislative inquiry into the tragedy in order to come up with a provincial ordinance to monitor and regulate transport services used for tourism activities in Cebu.

During the accident, the van was traversing the highway in Barangay Legaspi in Alegria town, southwest of Cebu when dela Cruz reportedly fell asleep and rammed into a roadside mahogany tree.

Seven of the 10 passengers, all of whom were supposed to be in Camiguin Island for a medical mission, died on the spot. The casualties are identified as Dr. Nunilo Rubio, Drs. Diana and Reynaldo Pascual, registered US-nurse Aurora Gagni, philanthropists Joseph and Juvela Huang, and Berniti Roxas.

Police investigators said the three survivors, Fred and Nora Tsai, and Dr. Elenita Rubio, are still in critical condition at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Cebu City.

SPO3 Edward Villarte, chief investigator of the case, said the driver posted a P40,000 bail for his temporary release, after he was charged with reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide and serious physical injuries yesterday.

Villarte said dela Cruz is now in his residence in Barangay Guiwanon in Argao.