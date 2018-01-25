Papal nuncio visits sick, elderly priests

The representative of Pope Francis in the Philippines on Tuesday skipped the afternoon session of seminary formators in the country to visit the sick and elderly priests in Cebu.

Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, the Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, spent almost an hour at the St. John Paul II Home for Elderly Priests at the diocesan seminary compound in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

In a message, Caccia encouraged sick and elderly priests to continue being part of the Church’s mission through prayer.

Fr. Charles Louis Jayme, who was among the companions of the papal nuncio when he visited the Home for Elderly Priests, said Caccia likened elderly priests to an old Moses who raised his hands in prayer while a younger Joshua fought the Amalekites.

“Priests who are still active in the ministry are like Joshua who continues to strive hard in the doing pastoral work. Elderly priests, on one hand, raise up their hands in prayer to support us as well as the Church,” he said.

Fr. Joseph de Aquino, who has been taking care of the clergy at the St. John Paul II Home for Elderly Priests, was ecstatic over Caccia’s visit.

Jayme said the papal nuncio’s visit was unforgetable for the sick and elderly members of the clergy.

“It was short but meaningful,” he said.

Caccia arrived in Cebu last Saturday and will stay until Jan. 27 for the National Conference of Seminary Formators from January 22 to 26 in Cebu City.

At least 400 seminary formators in the Philippines have gathered in Cebu City to discuss the implementation of new guidelines to improve the quality of priests in response to new and emerging challenges of modern society.

Caccia is also expected to attend the opening of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines’ Plenary Assembly from January 27 to 29 in Mandaue City./# # #