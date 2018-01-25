Drug pushers, users arrested in Consolacion

Police authorities seized 13 small sachets of shabu in two separate drug bust operations Wednesday evening in Consolacion town, Cebu.

Three drug pushers and five users were also arrested by the operatives.

In Barangay Pulpogan, Mark Jay Lahoylahoy and Sherwin Sumanting were arrested for selling shabu, while Ceferino Lazaga, Rodrigo Cabahug and Ronaly Ronde were identified as drug users.

The police operation led to the arrest of another drug pusher, Jomart Gastador in Sitio Taya, Barangay Polog.

The policemen also caught Daniel Osorno and Eugene Perigrino preparing for a pot session in the same barangay.

The arrested persons are temporarily detained in the town’s police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.