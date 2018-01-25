Oplan Tokhang to resume Monday

Police Senior Superintindent Julian Entoma, chief of the Regional Operations and Plans Division of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7) confirms the reimplementation of Oplan Tokhang on Monday next week, January 29.

Following the orders of the national headquarters, the regional police will focus on reducing the demand of illegal drugs within their jurisdiction.

PRO 7 seeks the cooperation of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (BADACs) to help the police in curbing illegal drug use.

Entoma also added that the regional police welcomes the media and the religious sector in accompanying the policemen during their operations.

In a separate interview, Carmen Remedios “Ivy” Durano – Meca, the hief of the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO), urges law enforcement agencies to also focus on arresting the big players involved in the illegal drug trade.

Although Meca addmitted that she is not well-versed on the guidines of Oplan Tokhang, she hopes the police officers will follow proper procedures on implementing the operation.