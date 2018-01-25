Cebu airport’s Terminal 2 to be opened in July

GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC) could open the new Terminal 2 (T2) of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) ahead of schedule.

Although GMCAC, which is the private operator of the MCIA, is required to open the T2 by July 1 as stated in their concession agreement, GMCAC Chief Executive Advisor Andrew Acquaah-Harrison said they could possibly open to the public within June.

There is still no final date though, he said during a press conference on Thursday morning.

“But all concessionaires in T2 have been told that they should be ready to operate by June 1. We just have to confirm the final date (of opening to the public),” he said.

Construction of the new airport terminal is now 74 percent complete.

Acquaah-Harrison said they are on target with the construction of the T2 which they expect to be finished by March. Between April to June, GMCAC will be doing trials, tests, and simulations inside the facility to prepare for its public opening.

When completed, the terminal is expected to cater 4.5 million passengers annually.

Terminal 2 will span approximately 45,000 square meters and can be expanded further in its second phase.

The new terminal will serve all international flights with eight aerobridge-equipped aircraft parking stands. It will be connected by a link-bridge to Terminal 1, which will be refurbished for domestic use.