Duterte names 19 Charter reviewers

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed the members to the consultative committee to review the 1987 Constitution.

Duterte signed on January 24 the appointment of 19 individuals as members of the committee with the former chief justice Reynato Puno as chairman.

Former Sen. Aquilino Pimentel Jr. was also part of the committee.

The other members are the following: Victor De la Serna, Ranhilio Aquino, Virgilio Bautista, Rodolfo Robles, Antonio Nachura, Julio Tehankee,

Bienvenido Reyes, Eddie Alih, Edmund Tayao, Ali Pangalian Balindong, Laurence Wacnang, Roan Libarios, Reuben Canoy, Arthur Aguilar, Susan

Ubalde-Ordinario, Antonio Arellano and Randolph Parcasio.