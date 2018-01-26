Engineer’s murder seen as work-related

Person of interest worked with victim in construction business

Mandaue City police said they have a “person of interest” based on their investigation in relation to the murder of Engr. Roel Perales, and the motive may be work-related.

PO3 Jeffrey Neiz of the Mandaue City police’s Investigation and Detective Management Branch (IDMB) said they tried to locate this person through his Mandaue City address, but he has yet to show up.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said this person, whom he declined to identify, was formerly connected with Perales in the construction business.

Neiz said they discounted the possibility of theft because even if the perpetrators took Perales’ sling bag and cellphone, his valuables inside his vehicle were intact.

The victim’s wife earlier told police that her husband had some workers sacked prior to his murder.

Neiz said they are preparing a composite sketch of the perpetrators based on security footage from a commercial outlet in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City.

The motorcycle-riding assailants wore half face helmets, black jackets, short pants and rubber shoes. An accomplice riding a motorcycle served as a lookout.

Neiz said these men are professional hitmen based on how they executed Perales.

Engr. Perales was ambushed while he was headed to his warehouse project in Barangay Paknaan on board a Navara pickup vehicle.

Police found eight spent shells from a .45 pistol at the crime scene.