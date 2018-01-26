2018 NBA All-Star roster named

TEAM STEPHEN:

Starters—

Stephen Curry

James Harden

DeMar DeRozan

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid

Reserves—

Damian Lillard

Kyle Lowry

Klay Thompson

Jimmy Butler

Draymond Green

Al Horford

Karl Anthony Towns

ADVERTISEMENT

TEAM LEBRON:

Starters—

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving

Anthony Davis

DeMarcus Cousins

Reserves—

Russell Westbrook

John Wall

Victor Oladipo

Bradley Beal

LaMarcus Aldridge

Kristaps Porzingis

Kevin Love

What are your thoughts about the NBA not using the East vs West format for the first time?