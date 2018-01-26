2018 NBA All-Star roster named

TEAM STEPHEN:
Starters—
Stephen Curry
James Harden
DeMar DeRozan
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Reserves—
Damian Lillard
Kyle Lowry
Klay Thompson
Jimmy Butler
Draymond Green
Al Horford
Karl Anthony Towns
TEAM LEBRON:
Starters—
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Anthony Davis
DeMarcus Cousins
Reserves—
Russell Westbrook
John Wall
Victor Oladipo
Bradley Beal
LaMarcus Aldridge
Kristaps Porzingis
Kevin Love
What are your thoughts about the NBA not using the East vs West format for the first time?