2018 NBA All-Star roster named

11:27 AM January 26th, 2018

By: Cebu Daily News, January 26th, 2018 11:27 AM

Photo from NBA Facebook page

TEAM STEPHEN:

Starters—
Stephen Curry
James Harden
DeMar DeRozan
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid

Reserves—
Damian Lillard
Kyle Lowry
Klay Thompson
Jimmy Butler
Draymond Green
Al Horford
Karl Anthony Towns

TEAM LEBRON:

Starters—
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Anthony Davis
DeMarcus Cousins

Reserves—
Russell Westbrook
John Wall
Victor Oladipo
Bradley Beal
LaMarcus Aldridge
Kristaps Porzingis
Kevin Love

