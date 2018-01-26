New PENRO head urges tourists to protect Cebu

“Let’s help protect the environment here in Cebu because we only have one Cebu.”

This was the message of the newly appointed officer-in-charge of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO), Jayson Lozano, to tourists who are planning to visit the province.

Lozana made the message following reports that a group of seven Cebuano hikers caused the fire that claimed five hectares of the summit in Mount Pulag, Benguet.

He assumed the position last January 15 when its previous acting chief, Rodel Bontuyan, was reassigned as head of the Provincial Planning Development Office (PPDO).

The former head of PPDO, Provincial Architect Florentino Nimor Jr., resigned last January 15, citing health reasons.