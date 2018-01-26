Davide agrees to implement no-counterflowing in Cebu province

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III announced that he is amenable to replicate the no-counterflowing order of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña in the entire province of Cebu.

Although no specific details were given yet, Davide said it is one of the ways to instill discipline among drivers.

“I’m in favor of that. Problem here is the lack of discipline among drivers. Not just in Metro Cebu but all parts in the province,” he stated.

Starting Wednesday, Osmeña’s order seeks to impound, for 30 days, any vehicles caught counterflowing.

If the no-counterflowing order will be implemented in the province, Davide said it will exempt emergency vehicles. It might possibly exempt passing vehicles on small roads.