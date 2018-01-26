More work needed to be done, says Ramirez

ALTHOUGH a lot has changed under the new administration of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), officials of the body believe there’s still a lot to be done to improve the sports scene in the country.

PSC commissioner Ramon “El Presidente” Fernandez said change has indeed come in the PSC under the administration of chairman William “Butch” Ramirez but they are still working hard to strengthen their goal, which is to provide quality sports programs to the countryside.

“Tremendous work needs to be done,” Ramirez said during a press conference yesterday before the activity celebrating the agency’s 28th anniversary.

Ramirez reiterated the PSC’s focus and drive this year, consistent with President Rodrigo Duterte’s challenge, is to bring sports to the countryside.

For Fernandez, he is focused on implementing regular sports programs and activities in the Visayas through the inaugural PSC Visayas Open and the Children’s Games, aside from exposing anomalies and corruption in several National Sporting Associations (NSA).

Ramirez said every effort being done in the countryside is part of the agency’s drive to make its presence felt in the far reaches of the nation.

“We did a lot of activities in the past one and a half year without a template. But from there we will make improvements and keep improving. The mandate of the PSC is clear and we shall carry it out,” said Ramirez in a press release sent to the media.

Other commissioners such as Arnold Agustin, Charles Maxey and Celia Kiram, together with Executive Director Atty. Sannah Frivaldo and Philippine Sports Institute (PSI) National Training Director Marc Velasco were also present during yesterday’s activity. WITH PR