Bolongan, Tapaya share lead in Sinulog Open

10:10 PM January 26th, 2018

LUKE Bolongan and Arthur Tapaya were tied at the top spot in the ongoing masters’ event qualifying round of the 19th Bowlingplex Tenpin Association (BTA)- Sinulog Open National Tournament yesterday at the Gaisano Bowlingplex.

Tapaya and Bolongan, both from BTA, scored 1,381 pinfalls each to strengthen their chances to qualify for the top 48 masters event, which starts tomorrow.

Nikko Go is currently at third with 1,318 pinfalls followed by reigning Bowling World Cup Champion Krizziah Lyn Tabora with 1,316.

