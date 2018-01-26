Guv favors EO vs counterflowing vehicles

CEBU Gov. Hilario Davide III is thinking about replicating the executive order (EO) being drafted by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña impounding for 30 days vehicles caught counterflowing.

“I’m in favor of that. The problem we have here is the lack of discipline among drivers, not only in Cebu City but also in different parts of the province. Buses overspeeding, jeepneys loading and unloading passengers everywhere. And also passengers, hailing jeepneys outside designated areas, they contribute to the worsening traffic condition,” he said.

There will however be exemptions to the rule like emergency vehicles such as ambulances and firetrucks and policemen responding to alarms and other emergency situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But there are smaller roads in the province. They may be exempted, too,” Davide added.

Last Wednesday, Osmeña posted on his official Facebook page that he is drafting an EO directing traffic enforcers to apprehend and impound vehicles for 30 days, that are caught counterflowing on major roads of Cebu City.

“Effective immediately: all vehicles (including motorcycles) caught counterflowing will be impounded for 30 days. There will be no early releases,” read the mayor’s post.

LTO – 7

Meanwhile, newly installed Land Transportation Office – 7 (LTO – 7) regional director, Victor Caindec, said his office fully supports any initiatives from local government units (LGUs) in Cebu to strengthen existing traffic laws.

“We fully support the mayor … and the LGUs that will be implementing it. Because we feel that it would improve traffic conditions in Cebu. And as far as traffic regulations are concerned, counterflowing already constitutes reckless driving,” Caindec said.

He also said Osmeña’s EO is a breakthrough in terms of coming up with regulations to control traffic in Cebu City.

“It’s a breakthrough idea on how the mayor is governing the city when it comes to implementing traffic laws. I have been an executive director for CCTO and the difficulty in coming up with these rules is the fact that there are existing laws that contradict it,” explained Caindec.

When asked if such a regulation would be feasible province-wide, the new LTO – 7 head said it should be studied further.

“It would be very interesting to see how the mayor is implementing it in the EO and we would know how it would be viable for other LGUs. But the fact remains that LTO will support it for as long as it follows due process. As long as people would be informed beforehand,” Caindec said.