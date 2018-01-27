Police arrests two for selling drugs in Danao City

Two drug pushers were collared by the police operatives early Saturday morning in Barangay Maslog in Danao City, Cebu.

Arrested were Gerald Guzman, 35, who lives in the same barangay, and Josefina Miro, 36, a resident of Barangay Taboc Poblacion, Danao City.

The operatives of Danao City police seized 13 small sachets of shabu with an estimated value of P7, 670, and a cash money amounting to P600 from Guzman, which is believed to be his earnings in the illegal drug trade.

The arrested persons are now temporary detained in the city’s jail facility and will be charged for selling illegal drugs on Monday.