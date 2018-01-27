Two brothers killed while on drinking spree

CEBU CITY- Two brothers were shot dead by a lone, unknown assailant Saturday dawn.

The shooting incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Sportster Cafe, F.Llamas street, Barangay Punta Princesa.

Police authorities identified the victims as Nick Vincent Ong, 25, and Neil Bryan Ong, 28, both seamen and residents of Barangay Talamban.

Initial investigation shows that the victims were on a drinking spree with their friends in the said establishment.

Rodel Mancao, a friend of the victims who witnessed the incident, recounts that a medium-built man wearing a gray jacket approached their table to borrow a cigarette lighter. The witness was surprised when the suspect suddenly grabbed a gun and shot Nick Vincent.

The older brother, Neil Bryan, who chased the assailant, was shot twice by the suspect.

Investigators from the city police homicide section and Punta Princesa police precinct continue to collect information to identify the assailant.