DON Bosco barged into the finals of the Cebu Youth

Basketball League Under-10 division after slipping past the University of San Carlos-South, 38-35, in the semifinals yesterday at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

Don Bosco trailed for most of the game and even stared at a 20-28 deficit heading to the fourth. However, Aldrin John Prudenciado scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth while also anchoring Don Bosco’s stifling defense on USC, to push his squad to the win and into the finals.

Joshmar Niño Canoy also helped out by scoring 10 points.

Don Bosco will face the winner of the University of the Visayas and St. Benedict semis, after the latter edged St. Alphonsus Catholic School, 18-16, in their quarterfinal game.

Jon Marco Teodorico was the hero for St. Benedict after he scored a lay-up with 30 seconds left that proved to be the winning bucket.

In the Under-12 Division 2 quarters, Monterey School of Talisay beat Brgy. Ermita, 43-37, behind Kyan Reyes’ 21 markers.

In the Under 15 Division 2 semis, UV-B got past One on One-B, 65-57, as Edgar Allan Velarde and Fergus Felices scored 12 apiece, to put their team in the finals opposite Alocillo Training School-2.