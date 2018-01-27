Hornets outlast Huskies

WALTER Sayson messed around and scored 35 points while two others tallied 16 as the Hornets outlasted the Huskies in overtime on Friday, 118-110 in the Elite Basketball Club – Toledo Season 3 at the CEDC Multi-purpose Gym in Toledo City.

Jenishes Habasa and Marcelino Gutang scored 16 markers each as the Hornets handed the Huskies (2-1) their first loss in the tournament.

The Hornets made up to their season opener loss to the Lions as they now tied their win-loss slate at 1-1.

Rogelio Sanchez led the Huskies with 26 points and five assists while Rain Mark Piliotas and Jolou Entrampas logged 19 and 16, respectively.

Meanwhile in the second game, Mario Kilag’s 32 points was not enough as the Sharks fell to the Stallions, 87-79.

Jolito Dumalagan and Briant Gaviola scored 24 and 21 points for the Stallions who improved to 2-0.

Glenn Jamero and Gemluck Ocariza added 16 and 14 points for the Sharks who fell 0-2.