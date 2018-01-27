More checkpoints, patrols amid shootings

MORE checkpoints and more police visibility in public places will be implemented by the Cebu City police officers to prevent any more crimes like the two shooting incidents in Cebu City in the past two days.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, chief of the Investigation Detection Management Branch of the Cebu City Police Office, said that the two shootings had gotten the police attention and had prompted them to implement these measures.

These are the Saturday dawn shooting of two brothers in Punta Princesa and the Banilad shooting on Friday afternoon. The brothers and a man was killed in those two separate shootings which happened in a span of 12 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting CCPO chief, Supt. Julian Entoma, issued the order to the Cebu City police officers to be more visible in public places and conduct more patrols in the city.

Meanwhile, Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor for police matters, who checked on the area of the shooting, said that there was no security guard in the cafe bar and that it had no business permit.