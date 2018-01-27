Codify traffic ordinances for updating

CEBU City Councilor Joel Garganera is pushing for the codification of all the transportation and traffic ordinances in the city.

This will help identify decade-old ordinances and those which were amended, he said.

“Once mangayo og particular ordinance tagaan ka sa tanan. It’s up for you to decipher,” Garganera said.

(If you ask for a particular ordinance you will be given all the ordinances. And it’s up for you to decipher.)

Garganera said it took his office three to four months to codify ordinances coverning transportation and traffic.

He said he took the initiative to propose an ordinance codifying transportation and traffic rules, knowing that for now, it is chaotic.

“I was the chairman of Committee on Transportation then. Whenever naa tay problema sa ordinansa tagaan ko nila og daghang kopya. Lisod kaayo.

Nangasayop nalang kay kadtong among gibasehan na amendar na diay,” Garganera said.

(I was the chairman of Committee on Transportation then. Whenever we had problems about an ordinance, I received many copies, which made things difficult. We would commit mistakes because what became our basis were ordinances that had already been amended.)

Codifying ordinanceses would also help Mayor Tomas Osmeña in implementing the ordinances, Garganera said.

He and Councilor Raymond Garcia said many of the ordinances no longer kept up with the times, being decades-old.

Garganera said the penalties provided in some ordinances are outdated and needed to be revised. Some of the ordinances would have to be amended to increase the penalties for some violations.

He said that he will meet heads from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and other stake holders “so that they could also advice us on what should be the correct penalties. Or there might be additional violations so we could introduce (it to the council),” Garcia said.