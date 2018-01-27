500 new TVNS franchises open for Cebu

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) had announced on Friday that they will accept applications for new Transport

Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) starting February 5, with more than 32, 000 TNVS slots available.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, LTFRB-7 Director Ahmed Cuizon said that there are 500 slots for Cebu.

“We are still waiting for the guidelines, since the new memorandum circular states that only 500 TNVS units are allotted for Cebu,” he said.

According to Cuizon, there are still around 800 pending applications submitted to the LTFRB-7’s office, while more than 6,000 applicants are pending at the offices of Transport Network Companies (TNCs) like Grab and Uber in Cebu.

During a press briefing in Quezon City last Friday, LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III issued a memorandum circular limiting the number of TNVS units to operate as ride-hailing cabs nationwide.

Under the Memorandum Circular 2018-03, LTFRB set a “common supply base” of 45,700 TNVS units, including those that already have a Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC), and the 13, 977 pending applications, leaving a little over 32, 000 applications slots available effective on February 3.

Cuizon said if the guidelines would come with a ‘first come, first served’ policy, the LTFRB-7 will prioritize the 800 pending applicants.

“Besides, in my opinion and in the interest of fairness, those who applied ahead should be prioritized,” he said.

He thus warned drivers who plan to buy new cars for a TVNS to rethink their options as they may not be granted a franchise.

“There are hundreds, even thousands of TNVS applicants who have lined up ahead of you. Please consider all factors first before you decide on spending your hard-earned money on new cars, only to end up losing out in the race for 500 franchises,” Cuizon added.