Teenager, 2 others nabbed in drug bust

A 17-year-old boy was arrested during a buy-bust operation on Saturday in Carcar City while two others people were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Toledo City.
Noel (not his real name), from Barangay Poblacion, was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 11 p.m. buy police operatives.
Recovered from his possession were eight small pieces of suspected shabu.
Meanwhile, Monico Nacario, 27, and Raymond Zamora, 28, were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Toledo City, around 10 p.m. on Saturday.
A medium-sized pack of suspected shabu was seized from them.