Former cop nabbed for bribery, drugs

Mabolo police arrested a former cop for bribery for allegedly offering them P50,000 in exchange for the release of an arrested drug suspect.

Chief Insp. Clark Ariola, commander of the Mabolo Police Precinct, said he got a report that the former policeman was offering P50,000 for the release of his friend, a certain Roselle Paculaba who was arrested for drugs and detained at the Mabolo Police Precinct.

Thereafter, he planned an entrapment operation inside the station where negotiations were to take place.

When SPO3 Antonio Tabug showed the money, the Mabolo police immediately declared an entrapment operation and arrested him.

A search on his body allegedly yielded two medium size packs of suspected shabu.

Tabug, 50, was with a certain Juvy Marabillas, 37, when he was arrested. Marabillas was also arrested for corruption of government officials because of her presence with the ex-cop.

A body search on Marabillas allegedly yielded two small sachets of suspected shabu

In an interview, Ariola said they consider Tabug a high-value target and warned others that any attempts at bribery would never succeed.

Aside from bribery charges, Tabug will also be charged with possession of illegal drugs

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña expressed his appreciation of the Mabolo Police.

He took a screenshot of the Cebu Daily News Facebook page carrying the story and posted it on his Facebook page, with the comment, “I will personally contribute 20,000 pesos, 2 lechons, and unli-beer for a salo-salo for the men of the Mabolo Station at a time of their choosing. Proud to have honest police like them.”

Ariola said he and his men felt very flattered by the comments of the mayor and thanked him for his offer.

He said they never expected the mayor to recognize their effort and they were very happy, adding that they were just doing their job to serve the people.