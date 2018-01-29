Woman behind kidnap hoax to face charges today

The Carbon police precinct will file charges before the city prosecutor’s office today against a 21-year-old college student who falsely claimed that she was abducted by foreign nationals.
Kristel Jade Wety, a resident of Sitio Camparville, Barangay Buhisan, has previously admitted to lying about being kidnapped by foreigners last January 8.
She contacted her family through Facebook Messenger hours after she went missing, but their communication was cut off by a warning supposedly posted by one of her “kidnappers” in her Facebook account.
The student was later found in the evening by police in Barangay Jubay, Liloan town, Cebu.
Wety, who was freed after being found and questioned by police authorities, will now face charges for unlawful use of means of publication and unlawful utterances under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.
Disclaimer:
Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER