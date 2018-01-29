Woman behind kidnap hoax to face charges today

The Carbon police precinct will file charges before the city prosecutor’s office today against a 21-year-old college student who falsely claimed that she was abducted by foreign nationals.

Kristel Jade Wety, a resident of Sitio Camparville, Barangay Buhisan, has previously admitted to lying about being kidnapped by foreigners last January 8.

She contacted her family through Facebook Messenger hours after she went missing, but their communication was cut off by a warning supposedly posted by one of her “kidnappers” in her Facebook account.

The student was later found in the evening by police in Barangay Jubay, Liloan town, Cebu.