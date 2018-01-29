Guv appoints new acting CPDRC warden

Capitol’s Civil Security Unit (CSU) head Roberto Legaspi will once again serve as the acting jail warden of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC).

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III announced today in a press conference that Legaspi will assume the post this February 1.

The outgoing acting jail warden, Audesti Miguel, had tendered his resignation last December.

Miguel was hired as assistant jail warden last June. Davide appointed him as the acting jail warden for the provincial jail last September.

“He (Miguel) cited stress. And his family wanted him to be near with them. He spent the last Christmas at the CPDRC instead,” said the governor.