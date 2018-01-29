Osmeña launches dialogue with students

CEBU City Hall launched its Student Consultation activities with Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña at the Cebu Technology Institute-University (CIT-U) Monday.

Entitled ‘Talk to Tommy’, the program is a series of open fora that will be held in the city’s universities and colleges.

“There’s a big gap, I can tell from the texts I received. And because I don’t understand exactly what they feel because right now, not only me, there’s a big gap between the government and the students,” the mayor said.

Jess Anthony dela Cruz of the Cebu City Local Youth Commission said 500 students from CIT-U attended Monday’s forum.

“This is the kick off of the ‘Talk to Tommy’ program which targets 20 colleges and universities and 20 high schools in the city,” dela Cruz said.

The student consultation allows students to actively participate in governance by asking questions about present issues and developments in the city, he said.

“These are people that need to be guided. I also need to be guided by them. It’s communicating. Daghan gyud mga pangutana (there are lots of questions) which is good,” Mayor Osmeña said.

The youth office will hold a ‘Talk to Tommy’ forum during the education.ph program held for all senior high school students at the Robinsons Galleria.