Cebu police to seek Interpol help on ‘drug mule’ case

POLICE investigators in Cebu City will coordinate with their foreign counterparts to locate the person who allegedly instructed a Filipina to transport illegal drugs from Cebu to Osaka in Japan.

Insp. Greg Ybiernas, deputy commander of the Fuente Police Station, said they will talk to the International Police (Interpol) as well as the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to look for Andrew Wood and/or a certain Clark.

He said they were also securing footage of closed-circuit television to identify the two other persons, both said to be foreigners with Latino features, who handed to Dorotea Moyes the bag containing P11 million worth of shabu in uptown Cebu City last Jan. 26.

A complaint for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for possession of illegal drugs, will be filed by the police today against Moyes at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

Since the amount of shabu seized from Moyes was over five grams, the offense is non-bailable.

Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said the transportation of illegal drugs is something they must seriously address.

Quenery, who assumed his post over a week ago, convened officials of the local police on Monday to discuss on how they would solve the problem of illegal drugs in the region.

He said policemen should not only go after the local drug peddlers but must also arrest foreigners involved in the illicit trade.

Moyes, a native of Quezon province, was arrested on Friday hours after she got a bag containing a kilo of shabu from two persons who reportedly acted upon the instructions of a certain Andrew Wood, the future husband she was supposed to meet in Cebu.

Moyes, who said she met the man online in October, claimed Wood bought the ticket that brought her to Cebu last Wednesday, from where they were supposed to travel together to Osaka via Hong Kong.

But instead of meeting here, Wood instructed her to meet with the two foreigners from whom she got a bag containing a laptop and a box tightly packed in masking tape that she found suspicious and was later found to contain shabu.

It was Moyes who informed a hotel personnel about her suspicion who, in turn, informed the hotel management that then called the police.