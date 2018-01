CEBU CITY—Two foreigners were rescued by a passing passenger vessel after they were found floating in the waters off Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental on Monday night.

SPO1 Diego Tubel, Dumaguete police station desk officer, identified the two foreigners as Matthew Latrance and Sway Rawla.

Crew members of MV Fortune Gold pulled the two out the water and brought them to the Dumaguete port past midnight on Tuesday.

Tubel said they were still conducting an investigation to determine what happened.