On-bail pusher apprehended in another buy-bust operation

While he successfully posted bail for possession of dangerous drugs, Isagani Dela Cruz, 29, was arrested once again after being caught in the act of selling shabu Monday night.

The drug enforcement unit of Minglanilla Police Office, together with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7), arrested Dela Cruz in a buy-bust operation.

He was arrested in Barangay Poblacion Ward II, Minglanilla, Cebu, where he temporarily resided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities seized 35 grams of shabu amounting to P400,000, and money believed to be proceeds of his illegal drug trade worth P3,000.

Police investigators discovered that Dela Cruz was previously arrested last August 2017 in Talisay City, a neighboring city.

He posted bail a month after.

Investigation also shows that Dela Cruz continued to maintain selling drugs while on bail.

He continues his illegal drug operations in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, where he originally resided, and extended his operations in Minglanilla.

SPO1 Francisco Salubre, desk officer of Minglanilla Police Office, told Cebu Daily News that their office is yet to file a case against Dela Cruz for illegal possession and selling of prohibited drugs.

Dela Cruz is currently detained pending the filing of charges against him.