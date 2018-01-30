Search for article

Surprise drug test for Lapu cops

10:14 PM January 30th, 2018

By: Norman V. Mendoza, Rene F. Alima, January 30th, 2018 10:14 PM

ABOUT 35 police officers in five Lapu-Lapu City police precincts that attended a seminar on criminal profiling underwent a surprise drug test at the city’s police headquarters.

Chief Insp. Mark Gifter Sucalit, City Intelligence Branch (CIB) chief of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, said the test is done to weed out the police officers using drugs.

The drug tests came as four persons were arrested in separate anti-drug operations in Talisay City and Minglanilla town last Monday evening.

In Talisay City, suspects identified as Antonio Abala of barangay Inayawan in Cebu City, 20-year-old DJ Panimdim and a 17-year-old boy of Barangay Tangle, Talisay City were arrested in a drug bust.

The suspects yielded seven sachets of shabu worth P38,000. In Minglanilla town, police arrested a certain Isagani Dela Cruz of Barangay Tangke, Talisay City.

Taken from his possession were sachets and three packs of shabu worth P400,000 and P3,000 in cash proceeds.

