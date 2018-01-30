New shipping firm to acquire FRP boat for Cebu-Bohol route

A new player in the shipping industry is acquiring a fibre -reinforced plastic (FRP) boat to serve a new route between Cebu and Bohol.

Scheduled to be launched in May 2018, the CCCS – Sunriser is the largest vessel designed and constructed using FRP technology in the Philippines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cordova Inter-Island Shipping Lines Inc. has commissioned Evercat Asia Inc., a shipyard based in Mactan, Cebu, for a passenger vessel that can accommodate 130 passengers. The company was set up in 2016 by the Abing siblings who are based in Cordova, Cebu.

The CCCS – Sunriser II is the first of its kind for the company which operates a wooden hull boat serving the Cordova – route, said lawyer Rolito Abing, president of the company.

The company decided to acquire a new boat to comply with the circular issued by the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) phasing out the use of wooden hull boats and encouraging boat operators to use fiber glass or steel hull boats, according to Abing.

“Actually, the acquisition is part of our vision to really improve our fleet. With the phaseout of the wooden hull banca, I think this is the best option that we have in terms of economic benefits,” he pointed out.

He noted that the modern passenger vessel’s features includes fuel efficiency and ensures the safety of passengers and is environmental friendly, as well.

Upon completion, the new vessel will be serving a new route the Cebu-Clarin, three round trips a day.

The total acquisition cost of the new vessel is P21 million, including the fittings, he disclosed.

Abing admitted that it could take up to three years before a return on investment but having 30 to 40 percent occupancy on their trips, they would break even.

Since the vessel is non-aircon, he said, they can offer very competitive fare rates, he added. The vessel also has a cargo hold that would allow passengers to bring their motorcycles.

The company and its partner, the Cordova Catholic Cooperative School, contributes 30 percent of the total project cost while the Development Bank of the Philippines will finance the remaining 70 percent, Abing explained.

According to engineer Rizalito Lanoy of Evercat Asia Inc., the designer of the vessel, it will have a service speed of 18 knots and the trip will be around 70 minutes.

For his part, Evercat chairman Andrew Aznar expressed his appreciation for the confidence given to their company to build the vessel.

“Evercat has a clear vision to build the boats that would save people’s lives and protect the environment,” Aznar said.

However, he noted they need the support of the stakeholders to take the risk so they could achieve the vision of changing the seascape in the country.

Evercat, is a shipyard based in Mactan, Cebu that specializes in building FRB boats both for the local and international market.

The company held a keel laying ceremony that signals the beginning of the construction of the vessel.

Meanwhile, Mayor Allen Rey Piezas of Clarin, Bohol expressed excitement over the planned boat service to Clarin.

Piezas said he hoped that this would help boost the economy of Clarin, which is a 5th class municipality.