Suspected ‘drug mule’ facing drug charges

Illegal possession charges were filed on Tuesday against Dorotea Moyes, the 61-year-old Filipina, who is an Australian citizen and a suspected drug mule.

Chief Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay, Fuente Police Station commander, said that the Australian Embassy had already sent lawyers to represent Moyes in the case.

Macatangay said that in Moyes told police that she married an Australian in 1987 and they parted ways in 2000.

After filing the case, Macatangay said that they continued to gather more data to bolster the information against the others suspects, foreigners and persons of interest, whose real identities had yet to be known.

She said that they were coordinating with the intelligence division of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Police Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7) in Central Visayas in gathering more data.

She also said that that they were also waiting for the Cebu Prosecutors Office about the request to the Office of the Telecommunications Commission to release a copy of the online conversation between Moyes and the foreign nationals, who are considered persons of interest.

She said once the data are put in the report then they would send it to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, who will then send it to the Central Office and would evaluate to send it to Interpol.

Moyes was arrested on Friday with P11 million worth of suspected shabu in an uptown hotel.

The drugs wrapped in a packaging tape were supposed to be transported to Osaka, Japan by Moyes.

But Moyes’ suspicion of something amiss in the bag given to her to be brought to Japan, sought hotel guards’s assistance, who in turn informed police.

The bag yielded the drugs.

Moyes, however, was arrested for possession of illegal drugs.

Police said that despite her actions, it would be the court that would decide her fate.