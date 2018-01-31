Search for article

Driver found lifeless inside his truck

09:10 AM January 31st, 2018

By: Benjie B. Talisic, January 31st, 2018 09:10 AM
NAGA CITY, Cebu- A company driver was found dead in his assigned vehicle on Tuesday morning.
Police authorities identified the driver as Maximino Kiamco, 52, single and a native of Barangay Ipil, Carmen town, Cebu. Kiamco worked as a company driver for Roble Shipping Lines. 
SPO1 King Cabrera, desk officer of the Naga City Police Office, said their office received a telephone call about a dead person inside a bull truck parked near a gasoline station in Barangay Tinaan.
Upon verification of the report, police saw the lifeless driver inside the truck.
Based on initial police investigation, the death of Kiamco showed no evidence of foul play, said Cabrera.
According to Cabrera, Kiamco was advised by his company to take a rest, as he felt ill last Monday. However, the driver insisted on going to work because there was no one who could substitute for him.

