A couple was arrested in a drug bust conducted by the personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) in Central Visayas in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City on Wednesday morning.

Reynaldo Abellana, 51, and Perla Abella, 41, were arrested by the authorities around 2 a.m.

Seized from them were 12 packs of shabu worth P275,000.

The suspects are now detained at PDEA stockade pending the filing of charges against them.