Six nightspots to face probe

About six stores and bars will be investigated for supposedly violating the street party and liquor ban imposed by the Cebu City government during last month’s Sinulog celebration.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak said they identified six bars and stores within the 300-meter radius Sinulog parade route that violated the street party and liquor ban.

“This only show that the city government is serious and is not lax on implementing such rules,” said Tumulak, the deputy mayor for police matters and Sinulog executive committee chairman.

He said most of these establishments are located in J. Laurente St., within Lorega, New Imus Road.

“We will still check if they are within the 300-meter radius. We will verify and we will give them due process,” Tumulak said.

The police precincts documented those violators during the Sinulog Grand Parade, Tumulak said.

“It will be up to Mayor (Osmeña) what to do with these establishments,” he said.

During yesterday’s post Sinulog assessment session at City Hall, Tumulak said radios and collapsible railings will be purchased by the city government and the Police Regional Office for next year’s event.

Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, PRO-7 director, said they need more hand held radios due to the cell site shutdown that made communication difficult.

Despite this, he said the cell site shutdown is effective at preventing terror attacks.

“Communication is very important for us. It hampers the inter agency (coordination) if there are no radios,” Quenery said.

Councilor Tumulak said they will still deploy human barricades to complement the collapsible steel railings they set up to enforce crowd control during the Sinulog grand parade and other related activities.