More foster parents needed to adopt Cebu’s homeless kids

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will target at least two couples per town in Cebu to become foster parents.

Clavel Saycon, head of the DSWD-7’s Adoption Resource and Referral section, said there are only 52 licensed foster parents in the provinces of Cebu and Negros.

“There are many children that cannot be accommodate by foster families, leaving them in the child care facility,” she said.

At least 74 children were adopted by foster parents in Central Visayas as of last December. Of that number, about 34 of these children were adopted in Cebu.

The DSWD houses about 250 homeless children in its childcare facilities in Central Visayas.

The regional DSWD is celebrating Adoption Consciousness Month this February with the theme “Pagmamahal Palaganapin, Legal na Pag-aampon Ating Gawin.”

Saycon said couples hesitate to become foster parents knowing that it may only be temporary.

Others find it difficult to handle the behavior of children.

“Mas maayo ang bata magdako gikan sa pamilya ug dili sa center. Maka -benefit ang bata kon gikan siya sa usa ka pamilya (It is better for the child to grow up in a family environment, not in the center. The child could benefit greatly if he or she comes from a family),” Saycon said.

Under their plan, Saycon said candidates for foster parenthood will undergo training and seminars to enable them to care for the children and earn their license.

“Bisan dili gikan sa imoha, pwede gyod ka makatabang sa mga bata nga wala gyoy pamilya or homeless. Maka-fill-in sa imong panginahanglan, makatabang pud ka (Even if the child is not yours, but you can help the child to experience what it is like to have a family. It would help in filling your needs as well as the child’s needs),” she said.