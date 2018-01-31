No product tie-ups with Pantawid: DSWD

THERE are no product endorsements for the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps, the regional Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-7) said.

In a statement sent to Cebu Daily News, Regional DSWD-7 Director Ma. Evelyn Macapobre said they received reports that 4Ps beneficiaries were told to buy a certain product.

“We received reports from Siquijor province that our 4Ps beneficiaries were asked to buy a certain vitamin supplement. We would like to inform the public that we are not endorsing nor requiring them to buy such product,” she said.

Macapobre said there were reports that sales agents went to some towns in Siquijor, targeting the 4Ps beneficiaries who receive a P500 monthly subsidy.

“There is no condition like buying a certain product in order to receive their health grant other than their visit to the Health Center and the monthly attendance to FDS (Family Development Session),” Macapobre said.

Aside from the P500 conditional cash transfer for health grant, 4Ps members will be receiving an educational grant of P300 for every children aged 18 years old and below every month.

The beneficiaries are indigent households identified in the DSWD’s National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction.