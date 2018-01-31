92 cops undergo random drug test

Ninety two cops from the Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) underwent random drug testing yesterday as part of a continuing effort to cleanse the police ranks of drug users.

As police go full blast in their drive to eradicate illegal drugs with the return of Oplan Tokhang, newly-installed PRO-7 director Chief Superintendent Robert Quenery said it is important that public perception of authorities remain clean.

According to Superintendent Josefino Ligan, the deputy chief of the Regional Intelligence Division 7, this initiative is meant to increase public trust.

“As part of the internal cleansing effort of the PRO-7 this activity was undertaken to give our policemen the moral ascendancy to operate against illegal drugs,” Ligan said.

Of the 92 policemen, 49 were randomly tested in the Carbon police station, one of more than 50 police stations found in the region.

First they were gathered and told that the drug test was not meant to degrade them, but a symbolic gesture to show that the police are living up to the government’s flagship campaign to cleanse the country from illegal drugs.

Ligan said that they could not yet give results of the drug test as those who submitted positive results will still be subjected to a confirmatory test.

However, he vowed to met out the harshiest penalty to those found guilty including termination from service.

Cops who will have positive results will be required to report immediately to the Regional Personnel Holding Account Unit (RPHAU) to undergo a pre-charge evaluation.

If pre-charge evaluators find probable cause for the filing of an administrative charge, those who tested positive will proceed to a summary hearing for the chance to defend themselves.

Two years ago the region relieved seven cops for testing positive during a drug test.