Unidentified person found dead inside burning car

A car already gutted by fire with a person inside the vehicle was discovered on Wednesday night in a secluded area of Sitio Tal-ot, Barangay Valencia, Carcar City, Cebu.

Police Officer 2 Jomary Villar of Carcar Police Station received a call from a concern citizen, who reported about a burning vehicle in the area.

The remains of the unidentified person, who was found in the back seat of a car, was charred beyond recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police authorities did not find any documents in the said vehicle to identify the dead person.

VIllar added that a DNA testing may be necessary to identify the determine the person’s identity.

The remains are now temporarily deposited in a local funeral parlor in the city.