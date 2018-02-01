Minors arrested for shooting young man

Two minors were apprehended by police authorities in Barangay Cansaga, Consolacion town, northern Cebu on Thursday morning.

Arrested were Roy and Reno (not their real names), residents of Barangay Lamac, Consolacion, who were allegedly involved in a shooting incident.

The victim is Joseph Kyle Bitoon, 19, from Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City, who sustained a gunshot wound in his back.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Police Officer 2 George Tapales of Consolacion Police, the suspects were already tailing Bitoon on board a motorcycle before the incident happened.

Seized from the suspects were two .38 revolver guns.

Police investigators are now determining the motive behind the attack.