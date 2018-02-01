Showing of Sinulog Film Festival entries Jan.30-Feb. 2 at Museo Sugbo

THE SINULOG Film Festival now has a wider audience, so a Cebuano filmmaker’s next campaign is to encourage producers to create Cebuano full-length films.

Ronaldo S. Tan, chairman of the Sinulog Film Festival observed how films produced in Cebu have developed through the years.

“Sauna mo ingon ta na motabang og revive sa Cebuano Cinema. Karon kay we already have that. Our next campaignis mabalik ang industry na daghan mo produced and full length film na jud,” he told Cebu Daily News during the screening of entries for the Sinulog Film Festival 2018 at the Museo Sa Sugbo last Tuesday (Jan. 30).

ADVERTISEMENT

Tan is pleased that Cebuano films last year like “Patay na Si Hesus” directed by Victor Villanueva and “Magbuwag Ta Kay” directed by Reuben Joseph Aquino and Janice Perez had a commercial run.

Tan also noted that entries in the Sinulog Film Festival get better every year.

Now on its 14 year, the Sinulog Film Festival is the longest running film festival in Visayas and Mindanao.

“This (Sinulog Film Festival) is also an exercise for local filmmakers, to help them gain more confidence if they want to join events in Manila or go mainstream,” he said.

Film showings

For this year, there are nine entries for video documentary and 24 short films.

Film screenings take place every night from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 at Museo Sugbo.

The official entries for video documentary are “Overlook” (directed by Diobeth Ray Villasencio), “Echoes from Poro” (directed by Aldo Nelbert Banaynal), “Matthew 17:20” (directed by Irene O. Gonzales), “Ang Pagpadayun Ni Dodoy” (directed by Cresente Estoce, Jr.), “Arnis D’ Niño” (directed by Keisha Zephaniah S. Domingo), “Unscathed” (directed by Alexis Isabella Gabrielle Durog), and “Buta Sa Pagtuo” (directed by Urestedes S. Gulleban Ph.D), “Sto. Niño: Batobalani Sa Gugma” (directed by Ademar A. Ochotorena), and “Trenta Y Ocho” (directed by Shainna Marie Edullantes).

For the short film category, entries are “Dawdaw” (directed Reeld Holly D. Rosas), “Ang Sto. Niño” (directed by Chano Guinto Redil), “Hukom” (direcred by Rey Pades Samaco), “Crossroads” (directed by Allan Layaguen), “Ang Katapusang Tindak” (by Ralph Tamayo), “Pamilya Sinug” (directed Chloe Anne E. Veloso), “Pamati” (directed by Leigh Samantha G. Delgado), “Ako Diay Si Carlo” (directed by Stella Palomo Monteno), “Bugti” (directed by Roldan S. Ardines), “Merci” (directed by Eli Razo and Troy Tomarong), “Mananabtan” (directed by Breeza Marie Verallo), “Bidlisiw” (directed Rudy Prado), “Tala-Adlawan” (direcred by Angel Dela Merced / Co-Director Michael Rabor) “Nawong” (directed by Shaunwyn Henery C. Catubigan), “Sulat Alang Kang Jun” (directed by Luke Velasco), “7:25 AM” (directed by Roy R. Empleo), “Pag-uli” (directed by Rafols Gervacio and Lara Rose Lasmarias), “Bato Bala Ni Sa Gugma” (directed by Pepe Tariman), “Ikid” (directed by Hanz Florentino), “Ginhawa” (directed by Christian Lat), “Sulog” (directed by Ramil O. Paican), “Ang Kahayag Sa Dul-om” (directed by Pete Elizar C. Tiongson), “Pukaw” (directed by Jeffrey Itum), and “Onin” (directed by Fidel Ricafranca).

Awarding of winners is on Feb. 3 at SM Seaside City Cebu.

The grand prize winner in both categories will get P100,000 each, while runners-up will receive P50,000 (second place), and P30,000 (third place).

In 2017, “Portal 40” directed by Philip Lapinid IV was hailed as grand winner for in short film category, while Remton Zuasola’s “The Boy from Mechelen” won the video documentary.