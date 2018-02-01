Dead person inside burning van now identified

CARCAR CITY, CEBU- Investigators of Carcar Police have identified the dead man found inside an abandoned, burning car.

The victim, Staff Sergeant Mark Herbert Oberes, 37, a resident of Sitio Sangi, Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, is a member of the Philippine Air Force.

The wife of the victim personally identified the body this morning.

On Wednesday night, a car already gutted by fire with a person inside it was discovered in a secluded area of Sitio Tal-ot, Barangay Valencia, Carcar City, Cebu.

The remains of Oberes, who was found in the back seat of a car, was charred beyond recognition.

The city police is also coordinating with the police authorities of Talisay City, who are now investigating two persons of interest. Initial investigation shows that the crime started in Talisay City.

