For Senator Sonny Angara, modernizing jeepneys is a better solution to cushion the impact of oil price hike affecting public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers.

The senator, who attended the public hearing to amend the Universal Health Care Law in Cebu City today, said it would be difficult to implement a six-peso proposed minimum jeepney fare increase.

“Kailangan suportahan ng gobyerno yung modernization program para sa mga jeepney drivers. (The government must support the modernization program for the jeepney drivers.),” Angara added.

Angara, who serves as the Senate committee on ways and means chairman, also said that repealing the Oil Deregulation Law will not address the oil price hike.

The senator explained that the price of oil products today is cheaper compared with a decade ago.