Dismissed Air Force member, 2 others, arrested for selling drugs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, CEBU- Three street level drug pushers were arrested in two buy-bust operations conducted by the city’s police operatives on Thursday dawn.

Arrested were dismissed Air Force member Marlo Bocog, 41, a resident of Barangay Pajac, and Randy Calo, 38, from Barangay Bangkal, where they were apprehended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confiscated from their possession were 10 small and two medium packs of suspected shabu.

Jocelyn Simbajon, 27, a single mother of two children, was also arrested in another buy-bust operation in Barangay Marigondon. Seized from her were nine small packs of shabu.

Calo said that poverty pushed him to sell illegal drugs.

The dismissed Air Force Bocog, in his defense, explained that he was asked by Calo to fix his motorcycle.

He, however, refused to explain his dismissal from service.

Simbajon, on the other hand, said that her name was merely implicated by Calo.