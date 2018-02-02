Contraband seized in CPDRC

26 small packs of shabu and several drug paraphernalia, including disposable lighters and improvised sealers, were among the contraband that were confiscated by authorities during a greyhound operation this morning at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC).

All 119 cells, the provincial jail administration’s office and its adjoining rooms were subjected to inspection, which lasted for three hours.

The surprise inspection was conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and the Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC).