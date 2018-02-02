Search for article

Contraband seized in CPDRC

SHARES:

11:09 AM February 2nd, 2018

Recommended
By: King Anthony Perez, Morexette B. Erram, February 2nd, 2018 11:09 AM

Seized items including 26 packs of shabu during the Greyhound operation this morning inside the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) / Photo credit to DYHP reporter Astra Zina Logarta

26 small packs of shabu and several drug paraphernalia, including disposable lighters and improvised sealers, were among the contraband that were confiscated by authorities during a greyhound operation this morning at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC).

All 119 cells, the provincial jail administration’s office and its adjoining rooms were subjected to inspection, which lasted for three hours.

The surprise inspection was conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and the Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC).

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.