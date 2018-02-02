12 traffic enforcers get P2K reward from Tom

FOR clamping the illegally parked vehicles of four Cebu City officials, 12 traffic enforcers of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) received a P2,000 cash reward from Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Osmeña personally shelled out P24,000 for the enforcers or P2,000 for each of them.

“I am giving them P2000 each as a reward. Just to make it clear to everybody way pili-pili sa clamping,” he said.

Osmeña said traffic violators must be penalized regardless of who they are.

The officials whose vehicles were clamped were Councilors Jocelyn Pesquera, Sisinio “Bebs” Andales, Mary Ann de los Santos and Eugenio Gabuya.

“I am just setting the example that this is my policy. So people come here and (say) ‘I was clamped.’ They expect me to fix it. No, I won’t fix it,” said Osmeña about his seriousness in going after traffic violators.

He said that he would not entertain anybody who would want to seek his help to fix their traffic violations.

Osmeña also posted on his FB page that he had fired his driver for asking his son to help BO-PK supporters in fixing their traffic violations.

The driver claimed that he was just accompanying them at the traffic office.

Osmeña posted the text messages of the driver, Raul Siguido, to his son Miguel.

CCTO operations chief Francisco Ouano said they welcome Osmeña’s move to reward the traffic personnel.

“Gikalipay nato as operations chief. At least, misuporta siya sa atung programa nga way pagpanalipod. He means business,” he said.

Ouano said the four councilors mentioned violated the “No Parking Zone” in some areas in the city.

He said each of the councilors have already paid a penalty of P1000.