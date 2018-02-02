PPPI denies harassing hotel in ROW dispute

PHOENIX Petroleum Philippines Inc. (PPPI) clarified that it never harassed nor deprived owners of a hotel in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City access to and from their establishment.

A statement by lawyer Raymond Zorrilla, Vice President for external affairs, business development, and security of PPPI, said the company agreed to give owners of Main Hotel and Suites free access to the road for 15 years to give them time to negotiate for a proper road right of way (ROW).

Main Hotel and Suites, he said, however refused, leaving PPPI in limbo.

“All this time that the negotiations were done, not once did PPPI deprive the owners of Main Hotel and Suites of their access to and from their hotel. If there is anyone who is harassed, it is Phoenix because for one year now, we have been unable to open due to their objection,” Zorrilla said.

“We deny the allegation that we are harassing the owners or representatives of Main Hotel. We are merely exercising our right to ownership over the property which is already covered by a land title based on a Supreme Court decision.”

Zorrilla’s statement was sent to Cebu Daily News by PPPI lawyer Inocencio de la Cerna Jr.

Owners of Main Hotel and Suites recently expressed concern that they may no longer be able to go out to the main road due to a long-standing land dispute with the owner of the property.

PPPI had acquired the property from Benjamin Young who earlier bought it from the heirs of Damian Ouano, the original lot owners.

Early on, the lot was expropriated by the government for the expansion of the then Lahug Airport.

When the airport was transferred to Mactan, the Ouanos sought for the reversion of the ownership of the land to them.

On Feb. 9, 2011, the Supreme Court granted the request and reconveyed the lot to the original owners.

An Entry of Judgement was issued four months later by the High Court as proof that the decision became “final and executory.”

A day after PPPI acquired the lot, Zorrilla said they immediately negotiated with the owners of the nearby Main Hotel and Suites for the road right of way.

But the owners of the hotel reportedly turned down the deal, saying it was family decision to reject it.

“Frustrated then, PPPI decided to exercise its right to full ownership over the land. In sum, PPPI has more than “bent its back” in every possible way in order to cooperate with the owners of Main Hotel & Suites,” Zorrilla said.

He said PPPI has not been able to operate and open the gasoline station due to the hotel’s objections and complaints before the Office of the Building Official (OBO) of Cebu City for a period of more than one year despite compliance with the requirements of the OBO.

“There is no other description to describe their position except unreasonable, whimsical, and oppressive,” Zorrilla said.