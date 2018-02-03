Search for article

Senior citizen hit by tourist van in Malabuyoc

February 3rd, 2018

By: Rene Alima

 

A 64-year-old woman died after being hit by a tourist van while traversing the national road of Barangay Montañeza, Malabuyoc town, southern Cebu on Saturday morning.

Gaudencia Novo Teopiz, married and a resident in the area, sustained severe head injuries which caused her death.

A white Toyota Hi-Ace van driven by Arjie Gorton, 22, a resident of Gorordo Avenue, Cebu City was driving the vehicle from Oslob town, ferrying three foreign nationals.

The driver voluntarily surrendered himself to the police authorities. Gorton is now detained pending the charges against him.

