Search for article

Forum discussed implications of ‘Godless’ bills 

SHARES:

By:

@adorCDN

04:56 PM February 3rd, 2018

Recommended
By: Ador Vincent Mayol, February 3rd, 2018 04:56 PM

 

Pro-life advocates in Cebu on Saturday held a forum to help people decide on issues concerning morals.

Dr. Rene Josef Bullecer, country director of Human Life International, said it is important for every Filipino to have an informed choice on proposals to legalize divorce, gay union, and medical marijuana in the Philippines.

“Many people are deceived by fake news or just simply go with the flow. They forget to reflect on what really is proper,” he said in an interview.

Bullecer said they will hold more activities to encourage the people to get rid of bills that destroys the family and life. This includes a prayer rally in Cebu City this February 24.

“May the Lord spare the Philippines from these Godless bills,” he said.

Present during the forum were Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza, Rep. Raul del Mar of Cebu City’s north district, lawyers Gloria Dalawampu, Democrito Barcenas, and Magdalena Lepiten.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
Fetus found in Simala shrine
Fetus found in Simala shrine
February 2nd, 2018
DEMECILLO DOWNS FOE
DEMECILLO DOWNS FOE
February 1st, 2018