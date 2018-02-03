Forum discussed implications of ‘Godless’ bills 

Pro-life advocates in Cebu on Saturday held a forum to help people decide on issues concerning morals.

Dr. Rene Josef Bullecer, country director of Human Life International, said it is important for every Filipino to have an informed choice on proposals to legalize divorce, gay union, and medical marijuana in the Philippines.

“Many people are deceived by fake news or just simply go with the flow. They forget to reflect on what really is proper,” he said in an interview.

Bullecer said they will hold more activities to encourage the people to get rid of bills that destroys the family and life. This includes a prayer rally in Cebu City this February 24.

“May the Lord spare the Philippines from these Godless bills,” he said.

Present during the forum were Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza, Rep. Raul del Mar of Cebu City’s north district, lawyers Gloria Dalawampu, Democrito Barcenas, and Magdalena Lepiten.