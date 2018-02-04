Talisay brgy chief’s son, drug bust target, escapes; 2 cohorts nabbed

A son of a barangay official in Barangay Manipis, Talisay City escaped a police entrapment operation on Saturday afternoon, but police caught two of his cohorts during the operation.

The cohorts, Robin Alfornon, 25, and Jupiter Silva, 35, both residents of the barangay, were arrested during the buy-bust operation conducted by the Talisay City Police, said Insp. Vic Florece, team leader of the Talisay City Police Station operation.

Florece, however, said that their target, Juniel Cabiluna, the son of the barangay captain, managed to flee after he realized that the people they were dealing with were police officers.

Alfornon was allegedly caught with three sachets of suspected shabu while Silva was allegedly found out to have with him a .357 revolver and two sachets of suspected shabu.

Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City Police Station chief, said that they had been monitoring Cabiluna for a month after receiving information about his alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

After confirming the report, Conag said that they then conducted the buy-bust operation, but, unfortunately, their target, Cabiluna, escaped.

However, Alfornon and Silva were detained at the Talisay City Police Station pending the filing of drug charges against them.